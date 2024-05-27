Monday, May 27
Woman’s body found in front of Penampang apartment

By Jegathisan Sivanesan on Sabah
The 24-year-old’s body was found on Sunday evening. — Malay Mail photo

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): The body of a 24-year-old woman was found in front of an apartment near Jalan Bundusan, Penampang on Sunday.

Penampang deputy police chief DSP Erwansyah Abdul Basir said a report was received on the incident at 4.08pm.

He said medical personnel pronounced the local woman dead at the scene.

The body was later brought to Hospital Queen Elizabeth 1 for a post-mortem.

Erwansyah said the case has been classified as sudden death.

“The public is advised not to spread any speculation that can disrupt investigations or pictures of the scene to protect the victim’s sensitivity,” he said in a statement.

