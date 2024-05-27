Xiamen, Shanghai Airlines to fly to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): Xiamen Airlines, a full service airline in China, will reinstate its direct flight to Kota Kinabalu with effect from June 27, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

Speaking to reporters after officiating at the inaugural Bayu Seni: Sabah’s Ethnic Cross-Cultural Digital Exhibition held at the Imago Shopping Mall on Monday, she said the scheduled flights will be three times per week.

“I have another piece of good news for the hospitality and tourism industry. Shanghai Airlines will launch their scheduled flight from Shanghai direct to Tawau with effect from June 28,” Liew said.

Earlier, in her opening address, the minister said the gathering was to celebrate the merging of artistic talent, culture, technology and innovation across the BIMP-EAGA region.

Expressing her appreciation to the BIMP-EAGA Facilitation Centre for their continuous support in promoting regional cooperation and cultural exchange, she acknowledged that their efforts in bringing together the diverse talents from the BIMP-EAGA region have been instrumental in the success of Bayu Seni.

“Bayu Seni, which means ‘the wind of art’ in Malay, showcases the diversity of cultures through digital art. As we launch and conclude this event, we proudly celebrate this year’s theme ‘Indigenous and Experimental’. This theme highlights the rich heritage of our indigenous communities and our commitment to cultural innovation and technological progress,” she said.

Liew described the event as especially significant as it aligns with the Kaamatan Month, a tribute to the unique cultures of Sabah.

“By hosting Bayu Seni during this festive period, we aim to spotlight the artistic talents of Sabah and its neighbours within the BIMP-EAGA region – Sarawak, Labuan, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines – enhancing our mutual understanding and appreciation of our heritage.”

Liew commended the organisers – Sabah Art Gallery (under the Sabah Cultural Board) and KDCA Women Council – and other key players like the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Sabah Tourism Board, and Ministry of Higher Education through the Socio-Cultural and Education Working for having contributed to the success of Bayu Seni.

“A special thank you to IMAGO Shopping Mall for providing the venue for this event. Their support has been crucial in bringing this vision to life and ensuring art is accessible to everyone.

“IMAGO’s partnership has not only provided a space for cultural enrichment but also contributed to the promotion of our local economy and tourism sector,” she said.

The impact of this event extends beyond the arts as it acts as a powerful spark for tourism, positioning Sabah as a global hub for cultural and technological exploration, Liew added.