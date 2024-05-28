21 evacuated after house almost collapsed in Miri

MIRI (May 28): A family of 21 people, including six children, have been told to evacuate after the house they were occupying was on the verge of collapsing and deemed unsafe.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Lutong chief Senior Fire Officer II Henry Jugah said they received a distress call around 2.43am on Tuesday morning before sending a team to the location some 10km away.

At the scene, the team inspected the decrepit house which was on the verge of collapsing, and deemed it unsafe before telling the occupants to evacuate and stay at their relative’s house for the time being.

The occupants consisted of seven men, eight women and six children.

The Bomba team wrapped up the operation around 3.07am after cordoning off the house and area surrounding it.

Meanwhile in another incident, Bomba Sarawak said 558 residents on Kampung Long Bemang in Baram were affected by flash floods following continuous heavy rain yesterday at 5am.

No evacuation was carried out but authorities continued to monitor the situation.