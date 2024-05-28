97 arrested, RM66,591 seized in illegal gambling crackdown in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 28): Sarawak police contingent crime investigation department has recently carried out a large-scale operation to crack down on illegal gambling activities across the state.

The two-day operation on May 25-26 had resulted in 73 raids at premises involved in online gambling, unlicensed lottery and cockfighting activities.

“The raids have resulted in 97 arrests being made comprising of 75 men and the remaining are women, with 36 mobile phones and a cash amount of RM66,591 seized,” said Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata in a statement.

He said investigation papers have been opened under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 that carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized.

The offender will also be imprisoned not more than five years, he said.

“For offences under Section 4A(a) of the same Act, it carries a fine of between RM20,000 and RM200,000, and an imprisonment of not more than five years.”

Mancha also said offences related to cockfighting gambling activities will be investigated under Section 73(1)(g) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 that carries a fine of not over RM2,000 or a jail term of not more than six months or both.

“The police will take strict actions against individuals who organise or operate illegal gambling activities in accordance with existing laws as part of the campaign to crack down on illegal gambling activities,” he said.

Members of the public who have information related to illegal gambling activities can contact the operation’s hotline number via WhatsApp at 013-5253052.