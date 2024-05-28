Almost 60 pct of road accidents in Sarawak involve motorcycles

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 28): Data from the Department of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters has shown that nearly 60 per cent of road accidents in Sarawak involve motorcycles.

Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Road) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said in response to this the Ministry of Transport handed out 60 helmets to motorcyclists today.

“We aim to educate motorcyclists by providing free helmets and brochures, reinforcing the message to drive carefully, especially during the festive season when the number of vehicles increases on the road.

“These helmets are certified by Sirim. If someone is using a non-standard helmet, we will replace it with one that meets the standards,” he told reporters during a road safety programme at the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) Jambatan Samarahan Hawker Centre.

Apart from the helmets, they also handed out raincoats and food packs to motorcyclists, and reflective stickers to vehicle drivers.

Dr Jerip stressed the importance of driving carefully during the festive season, not only for motorcyclists but also for car and lorry drivers.

He noted that carelessness and fatigue are significant contributors to fatal accidents.

“Our road safety campaign is conducted throughout the division. We recently completed the campaign in Sibu and will soon conclude the one in Miri.

“Each division’s road safety council will run the campaign, raising awareness of road transport safety,” he said.

Both Padawan and Samarahan districts have witnessed respective increases of 17.5 per cent and 14.4 per cent in the number of accidents, along with a rise in the number of related fatalities.

For Gawai, Dr Jerip advised moderation in alcohol consumption, urging everyone to exercise self-control.

He added that the ministry is also promoting the Attitude-Behavioural-Change (ABC) initiative.

On another note, Dr Jerip said oil spill incidents will be closely monitored as they contribute significantly to accidents.

“Fatal accidents often occur when motorcyclists cannot see oil spills. We will take strict action against those responsible for oil spills from tanker trucks due to poor maintenance and will seriously address the issue of oil leaks from lorries and tankers to prevent accidents,” he warned.