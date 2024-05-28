Anwar: Govt to unveil new dimension of sukuk issuance via ‘wakalah bil-khadamat’ structure

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): The government is set to introduce a new dimension to its sukuk issuance through the ‘wakalah bil-khadamat’ structure, as part of Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to bolster the investment ecosystem in the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

“We plan to finalise this sukuk by 2025 as we work to complete all required arrangements and preparations,” he said during his keynote address at the Global Forum on Islamic Economics and Finance (GFIEF) today.

Anwar, who also serves as the Finance Minister, highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to innovating sukuk structures, particularly to align with climate and energy transition goals, while emphasising sustainability.

He noted previous innovations such as SRI (socially responsible investing) sukuk ihsan structures and connections to waqf.

Additionally, the Prime Minister disclosed that the Retirement Fund (KWAP) will invest up to RM3 billion in shariah-compliant investments through Dana Pemacu.

This investment aims to bolster high-growth domestic Malaysian companies and stimulate the venture investment ecosystem, he added.

— MORE TO COME —