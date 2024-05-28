Anwar: Malaysia aims to woo RM500 bln investment in first phase of National Semiconductor Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): Malaysia’s semiconductor industry is set to experience a further boom under the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), with the nation set to woo at least RM500 billion of investments in the first phase of the plan, announced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

While describing the NSS as a living document, evolving as needed, he highlighted that Malaysia remains steadfast in its aspiration to become a major global player in technology, powered by the semiconductor industry.

“Against this backdrop, during our National Investment Committee meeting on April 16, I requested a strategic plan for Malaysia’s semiconductor industry.

“Today, six weeks later, I am pleased to share with you the salient features of Malaysia’s NSS,” he said in his speech at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024 today.

He said NSS is structured in three phases to foster collaboration with companies across Asean, Asia, and the global stage.

In the first phase, domestic direct investment (DDI) will focus on integrated circuit (IC) design, advanced packaging and manufacturing equipment, while foreign direct investment (FDI) be be focused on wafer fabs and manufacturing equipment.

“In this phase, we will leverage our industry’s existing capacity and capabilities to support the modernisation of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) with moves towards advanced packaging; grow existing fabs in Malaysia and pursue FDI on expanding capacity in trailing edge chips, particularly power chips; as well as develop local chip design champions,” he said.

Under NSS’ second phase, the nation is keen to establish at least 10 Malaysian companies in design and advanced packaging with revenues of between RM1 billion and RM 4.7 billion (US$210 million and US$1 billion).

In addition, it also hoped to nurture at least 100 semiconductor-related companies with revenues close to RM1 billion (US$210 million), creating higher wages for Malaysian workers. – Bernama