Applications open for Stampin, Bandar Kuching’s SPM Outstanding Results Reward Programme

KUCHING (May 28): Stampin and Bandar Kuching Service Centres are back once again with their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Outstanding Results Reward Programme where candidates who scored 6As and above in the recent SPM 2023 examination will be rewarded with cash incentives.

Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said the programme is organised in recognition of students for their hard work and dedication as well as to serve as a motivation for them to strive for excellence.

“We want to congratulate these students for achieving outstanding results academically in their SPM 2023 and want to reward them through this programme,” he told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

He said students who scored straight 10As and above will be rewarded with RM700 while 9As and 8As scorers will receive RM600 and RM500 respectively.

“For those with 7As in their result, they will receive RM300 whereas those with 6As will get RM200,” he added.

Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, said to be eligible for the reward, candidates must either be residing in Bandar Kuching or Stampin constituency.

“We would love to open up this programme to all eligible SPM 2023 candidates, but conditions set under our constituency allocation, the recipients would have to be residents under one of these two constituencies,” he explained.

He said applicants can register for the programme via a QR code which will be posted on his and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii’s Facebook page.

“They must submit a copy of their identification card, SPM 2023 exam transcript, school leaving certificate and bank statement in the application,” he said, adding that the deadline for applications is on June 5.

Chong said a ceremony to present the recipients with the cash rewards will be held at an education fair organised by Stampin and Bandar Kuching Service Centres in collaboration with Malaysia Dynamic Community Association (MDCA) on June 15.

“The education fair will be held at Aeroville Mall from 1pm onwards and recipients as well as other students who wish to further their studies can find out more about courses offered by various public and private higher learning institutions at this event,” he said.

Meanwhile, MDCA chairman Paul Fong said a total of 29 public and private higher learning institutions will be participating in the education fair.

“These include Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Monash University, IMU University, University of Nottingham, as well as other universities from Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Dr Yii’s special assistant George Lam and assistant Anthony Chin.