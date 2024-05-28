Azam Baki: Interim probe into contract awarded to company linked to Hana Yeoh’s husband found no wrongdoing

PUTRAJAYA (May 28): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has clarified that it conducted an interim investigation into the awarding of the Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) pilot project contract by the Selangor government to the company owned by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh’s husband and found no wrongdoing.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said as the interim investigation revealed no misconduct, the commission decided there was no case to pursue, adding that continued media coverage of the issue could have adverse effects on both parties involved.

“If a politician claims there is a moral issue in this case, that is up to them. I am not a politician or a motivational expert to comment on such matters,” he said during the Executive Talk Editor Media Online programme today.

Yesterday, after Azam said that the MACC found no link between Hannah and the contract award, some politicians criticised him, suggesting there could have been elements of power abuse overlooked by the MACC.

Asia Mobility Technologies Sdn Bhd, owned by Hannah’s husband, is one of the two companies selected for the DRT pilot project, a state government initiative to improve public transportation services and mobility in Selangor.

When asked about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement leaving it to the authorities to investigate the contract award issue, Azam said he would personally explain the case to the Prime Minister.

“As the Prime Minister said, let the authorities handle this. You have frequently asked about this matter and questioned him about it. This is not a directive from the Prime Minister, and any subsequent investigation is up to the MACC as the authority,” he said. – Bernama