Chong: Takeover of Bintulu Port way forward for Sarawak devt

KUCHING (May 28): The takeover of Bintulu Port is seen as the way forward for the development of Sarawak, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Stampin MP and Sarawak chairman of Democratic Action Party (DAP) said this in a statement today, issued in connection with a meeting between him and federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Monday.

“What’s good for Sarawak, DAP Sarawak will surely support,” said Chong.

He said the meeting with Loke was arranged during the latter’s visit to Kuching.

“Last year, when Anthony Loke first brought the matter up with us, we DAP Sarawak were in full support of the idea,” he added.

Chong added that it had always been the agenda of DAP Sarawak to push for decentralisation and devolution of power.

“The general policy of devolution of power, especially in healthcare and education, was formally endorsed in our DAP Sarawak Convention in Bintulu on Oct 10, 2014, as ‘Bintulu Declaration – Towards Equal Partners’.

“As decentralisation and devolution of power will empower the state with more authority, it is even more important that there should be more check and balance in the state’s governance,” he said.

Chong also pointed out that the Bintulu Port Authority’s revenue for 2023 was more than RM800 million, which was manifold of the revenues of the other state ports in Sarawak.

“Therefore, with the devolution of power over Bintulu Port Authority to the state, the state government would have more revenues and also greater responsibilities over the port management in Sarawak.

“There is, thus, also a greater need for more checks and balances as more of Sarawakians’ money are now at stake,” he said.

Chong stressed the importance of ensuring that at the end of the day, the devolved power and resources would actually benefit all Sarawakians in general, and not being exploited by a few connected ones.

Loke, who paid a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Monday, was quoted as saying that the Bill aiming to repeal the Bintulu Port Authority Act 1981 would be set for tabling in Parliament next month.