Clan association secretary first NGO rep in S’wak appointed Marriage Tribunal member

SIBU (May 28): Iing Shii Ngie has becomes the first person from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Sarawak to be appointed as Marriage Tribunal member.

The 43-year-old architect serves as secretary of Sibu Yin Clan Association.

According to him, all Marriage Tribunal members in Sarawak are usually from the National Registration Department (JPN).

In his new position, Iing will be responsible for presiding over marriage-related tribunals, hearing cases, and advising the JPN on matters pertaining to marriage registration and annulment.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with this position and the opportunity to serve the people of Sibu in this capacity.

“I look forward to leveraging my expertise and my close connection with the community to ensure fair and efficient resolution of marriage-related matters,” he said.