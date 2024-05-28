Customs Dept seizes frozen chicken worth over RM2 mln from Sepanggar Port

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized frozen chicken worth RM2,754,000 from nine shipping containers at Sepanggar Port early this month.

Sabah Zone Customs assistant director general Datuk Mohd Nasir Deraman said the frozen chicken was seized during a raid on May 7.

“Customs officers inspected nine shipping containers on suspicion of smuggling activities.

“The manifest stated the goods contained vegetables such as potatoes and green peas but a closer inspection found the nine shipping containers were loaded with frozen chicken consisting of chicken breasts, wings, and drumsticks,” he told a press conference at Sepanggar Port here today.

Mohd Nasir said the case is being investigated under Sections 52 and 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967.

“For the first offence, a fine of not less than 10 times the amount of customs duty or RM100,000, whichever is greater, and not more than 20 times the amount of customs duty or RM500,000, whichever is greater, can be imposed.

“Offenders can also be sentenced to prison for not less than six months or not more than five years or both,” he added.