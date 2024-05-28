DBKK starts towing away abandoned vehicles

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has activated Ops Tunda to remove vehicles abandoned around the city.

A statement from DBKK stated that its enforcement department would tow away and issue compounds on obsolete and abandoned vehicles in public places.

Vehicles that have been left abandoned for a long time by the side or shoulder of the road, residential and commercial areas will be removed.

Vehicle owners who default and fail or do not cooperate will face action under the Anti-Litter By-Laws 1984 (Amendment 2005).

The by-law provides for car towing and a compound not exceeding RM500 for continuous or repeated offences, or if convicted, a fine not exceeding RM10,000 and all related costs to be borne by the vehicle owner.

Since 2020, DBKK has issued 1,038 Abandoned/Obsolete Vehicle Notices and towed away 83 vehicles through the Ops Tunda.

The city authority therefore reminded the public not to leave vehicles parked for a long period in public places, on the shoulder and side of roads as they obstruct the traffic and affect the environment.

The Ops Tunda will be carried out from time to time to improve the orderliness, cleanliness and safety of the Kota Kinabalu City environment.

For further information, the public can contact the DBKK Enforcement Department at 088-527800.