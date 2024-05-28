Dr Hazland chairs inaugural meeting of CCUS task force in Kuching

KUCHING (May 28): The Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak has organised its inaugural meeting of the task force on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS).

The meeting, held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday, was chaired by Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni,

“The main purpose of establishing this task force is to facilitate the development and implementation of the CCUS agenda in Sarawak in line with Sarawak’s climate change goals,” said a statement issued by the deputy minister’s office.

The ministry stated that the establishment of the task force focuses on facilitating stakeholder engagement, as well as problem-solving and solution development to identify and explore solutions to the key issues that can hinder the successful implementation of CCUS in Sarawak.

The task force consists of the Sarawak Attorney General (SAG), Sarawak Financial Secretary (SFS), Economic Planning Unit (EPU), Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development (MUDeNR – Land and Survey Department), Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred – Invest Sarawak), Ministry of Transport (MOT), Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD), Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD), Ministry of Finance and New Economy (MOFNE), Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), State Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPN), Department of Environment (JAS) and Brooke Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“In addition, the task force will also act as a comprehensive needs identification body where activities will be carried out to collect and analyse all critical challenges and opportunities related to CCUS.”

Additionally, the task force will also serve as a reporting and recommending unit, where it will provide comprehensive reports to the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, outlining the task force’s findings, recommendations for further action and potential next steps forward.

During the meeting, Dr Hazland explained the amendments to the Forest Ordinance and the Land and Environment Code (Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction) Ordinance 2023 have placed Sarawak in an advanced position to champion CCUS and carbon trading activities in Malaysia.

He added that with this, Sarawak has the legislative power to regulate, manage, and promote activities related to carbon trading, CCUS, and natural business.

The meeting participants were also briefed on the Kasawari Gas Field Development Project Phase 2 by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) through the project director Izrie Ghazali. The PCSB delegation was led by Head of Sarawak Asset, Anuar Ismail.