Dr Sim ‘naming’ candidate for Bawang Assan within his rights as party president, says SUPP man

SIBU (May 28): Naming a candidate for Bawang Assan constituency is within Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian’s right as president of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), said Cr Yong Ing Hock.

The SUPP Bawang Assan branch Youth organising secretary said Dr Sim had endorsed the candidacy of Cr Kevin Lau due to the latter’s hard work in serving the people in the constituency.

“The young leader can be a senator, community leader or even just someone serving as a branch committee member, groomed to serve the people.

“Lau, who is the committee chairman of SUPP Bawang Assan branch for community development, has been described as a young and energetic man who is most appropriate to lead the area and spearhead Bawang Assan’s development by Dr Sim during the branch’s pre-Gawai and 65th party anniversary celebration on May 26.

“And this is within his (Dr Sim) rights to accord recognition to Lau for his hard work in serving Bawang Assan folk.

“To say the least, all of us working hard on the ground want a clear-cut direction from our party leaders. And our party president did just that by endorsing Kevin Lau as our standard-bearer in serving the Bawang Assan area.

“I certainly feel it is respectable and admirable, and a good move for our leader to openly name whoever he thinks is best suited to serve the people in an area. That way, whatever uncertainties can be put to rest and we can all close ranks and march towards a common goal,” Yong said in a statement.

He added that the endorsement, delivered with frankness, has resonated deeply within SUPP as it underscores the party’s dedication to development and progress in the Bawang Assan area.

Referring to Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s call for Dr Sim to “shut up”, Yong opined it was rather ‘rude’ for such a senior politician to utter such remark.

“Telling anyone to shut up is not only disrespectful but also unbecoming of anyone. We can have respectful discourse in politics.

“Telling a person to ‘shut up’ undermines these values and sets a poor example for others in public service,” he said.

As public statements made by politicians have far-reaching effects on how citizens perceive their leaders and the political process, he stressed it is essential to note that disrespectful and hostile language can erode public trust and diminish the integrity of those in office.

Yong, however, did not discount the fact that there was a possibility that certain statements could have been taken out of context or misinterpreted.

“And as such, we would not like to touch on the reported rebuttal against Dr Sim’s endorsement of Kevin Lau as SUPP’s standard-bearer in Bawang Assan.”

Nevertheless, Yong thanked Wong for understanding that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is the one to decide on the candidate to contest in the election.

“Therefore, there is nothing wrong for the SUPP party president to mention that Bawang Assan needs a young leader, and whether winning or losing, SUPP is still there to serve the people.

“So, Dato Sri Wong actually doesn’t have to respond in such unkind manner.

“SUPP’s objective is to serve the folk in Bawang Assan and to bring about development.”