ECoS assures priority to qualified Sabahans in energy projects

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): The Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS) assures that the development of local expertise in the energy sector for Sabah remains a priority as aligned with the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan +2040 (SE-RAMP 2040) which was launched in September last year.

Its CEO, Datuk Ir Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid, said this when responding to the concerns raised by Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee regarding the proportion of non-Sabahan electrical contractors with class PV (grid-connected) registered with ECoS.

“We appreciate the concerns raised and we agree on the importance of local participation, hence the LSS-SABAH 2024 pre-requirement emphasises that interested bidders must be a Sabah-based company or a Sabah government-linked company (GLC); or a consortium of companies, where the equity ownership of the Sabah-based company or Sabah GLC within the consortium must meet the minimum requirement as stated in the bid document,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition to that, Abdul Nasser said bidders who have more local content will be given merit points.

“With regards to the electrical contractor with class PV (grid-connected) which is required to be nominated by the bidder, we acknowledge that there is currently a lack of local contractors which necessitated the opening of registration to non-Sabahan contractors.

“This was due to the lack of solar programmes in Sabah over the past few years,” he said, adding that the appointment of non-Sabahan contractors for the time being is crucial for the successful implementation of solar programmes in Sabah to address the critical generation

shortage.

In the meantime, he said there are ongoing initiatives to increase local competent persons through establishing necessary solar training programs in Sabah by ECoS accredited training providers.

“By doing this, alongside reviving the solar programmes in Sabah, we can increase the number of local electrical contractors with class PV (grid-connected) in Sabah, and at the same time, provide employment opportunities to local competent persons.

“While ECoS, as the State regulator, prioritises local participation, it is also important that we maintain the standard of safety and quality as well as competitiveness in the energy industry to safeguard the state and public interests,” Abdul Nasser said.

Yong has welcomed the open invitation by ECoS to Sabahan companies to submit bids to develop Large-Scale Solar PV (photovoltaic) power plant in Sabah.

To clarify how Sabahan companies can be given priority, he asked ECoS to explain how is it that seven of the 10 electrical contractors with class PV (grid-connected) are non-Sabahan companies.

Yong calls on ECoS to not only announce priority for Sabah companies but to also put Sabah government policy into action, namely to approve more Sabahan companies as contractors.