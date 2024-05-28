Farrokh to spearhead Sibu’s charge for Mr Sarawak 2024

SIBU (May 28): Former Mr Malaysia Farrokh Ibtisam Ting is among the 16 bodybuilders picked to represent Sibu division at the Mr Sarawak 2024 to be staged at Starlink Hotel on June 22.

Farrokh was Mr Malaysia 2022 middleweight champion and also ‘Champion of Champions’ at Mr Sarawak 2023.

Other notable names included Alfie Khan (3rd runner up at Mr Malaysia 2023 for men’s sports physique), Anthony Tebie Raphael (1st runner-up at Mr Sarawak 2023 for below 70kg) and Edric Jiau (2022 Swan Classic physique champion).

The others are Azmir Ajis, Chiew Chee Tak, Hii Kin Hua, Muhd Azzrul Safarie, Ronald Lau, Fariedzuan Fadlam, Mohamad Nazua Zuani, Wong Cheng Zheng, Chu Kok Weng, Ahmad Alif Mohamad Merah, Wong Cheng Tian and Chua Sin Yun.

The 16 were shortlisted during the selection exercise held at Sibu Gym at Sibu Civic centre last weekend.

Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA) will organise Mr Sarawak 2024 which is aimed at selecting those to represent Sarawak at the 52nd Mr Malaysia to be held in Johor from Aug 2 to 5. SDBWA president Chia Soon Cheong said the annual state-level tournament is expected to gather up to 50 athletes representing the southern, central and northern zone athletes.

Participants will vie for three categories of bodybuilding open, classic bodybuilding and athlete physique.

Chia added that Sibu is banking on seasoned bodybuilders to deliver the results again while the rest are newbies. He conceded that the development of the sport had not been satisfactory in recent years due to the shortage of athletes.

“Hopefully, more local competitions could be staged so as to lure more players to revive the sport,” he said.