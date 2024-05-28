Health Ministry approves RM400,000 to fix Sibu Hospital’s ceiling condensation issue

SIBU (May 28): The Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved a budget of RM400,000 to resolve Sibu Hospital’s ceiling condensation issue for Ward 26 (pediatrics), said its Board of Visitors chairman Michael Lee.

At the moment, he said they are still waiting for MOH to approve the work execution order.

“Once the work execution order has been approved, the work can start and is expected to take between five and six months to complete,” he said when met at the hospital.

He also hoped that the MOH would approve the budget and work execution order to resolve the same issue in Ward 11 (female surgical ward) and Ward 17 (female orthopedic).

He said condensation has been soaking the ceiling of the affected wards, causing hazardous mold and fungus to infest on the cabinet which is used to store the hospital clothing,

“The chill water pipe is leaking and the condensation happens in this ward (11) as it is sandwiched between the air-conditioned ward on top (Infectious Diseases ICU ward) and below is CDR pharmacy ward.

“The power socket also cannot be used in the affected rooms as it will cause a power trip. The affected rooms are unsafe for use.

“The air (in the ward) is full of fungi which can be hazardous to both the staff and patients,” he said.

Lee said there is also water leaking in ward 17 but the conditions are not as bad as ward 11.

On Nov 14, 2023, Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni during a visit to the hospital assured that MOH would do its best to approve the funds needed, noting that Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu had applied for RM2 million in funding to fix the issue.