Jetama produces ‘Hero Kaamatan Ku’ film

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): For the first time, a government-linked company (GLC) under the Sabah Ministry of Finance, Jetama Sdn Bhd, has produced a short film in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival 2024.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad Naim Uddang, said the film titled “JETAMA | Kaamatan 2024: Hero Kaamatan Ku” was uploaded on Jetama Sdn Bhd’s YouTube channel on May 26.

“The nearly five-minute film highlights the themes of sacrifice, family spirit and heritage.

“It tells the story of a young child who becomes sad with the sudden and difficult change in life after moving to the village.

“This situation arises because his father decides to quit his job in the city to take over his ailing mother’s legacy of managing their ancestral paddy field. However, the child eventually realizes his father’s sacrifice as he grows up,” he shared.

Ahmad Naim added that the filming locations for the short film included Kampung Sagkir, Kota Belud and Mari-Mari Culture Village, Kota Kinabalu, with filming and editing taking nearly two weeks.

“We hope this short film will capture the hearts of viewers and indirectly highlight this year’s Kaamatan Festival theme, ‘Kaamatan, Beyond Food Security,’ or in Kadazan-Dusun, ‘Kaamatan, Poingalib Kohimaganan Taakanon.’

“To enliven this year’s Kaamatan Festival, Jetama is also offering cash prizes totaling RM20,000 to 20 lucky viewers who share the YouTube link on their social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok) and compose a short sentence starting with ‘I like this video because…’ accompanied by the hashtags #KaamatanJetama2024 and #Jetama.

“They also need to share the video link on their social media from May 26, with the entry deadline being June 1 at 6 pm,” he explained.

The film was produced by General Manager (Environment, Social, and Governance) Ag Ahmad Zaki Abu Bakar, and supported by local actors including Rafa Rasendrya Roger as the child, Roger Jeno Sibin as the father, Winih Kimin as the grandmother, and Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2023, Carol Abbey Gail Grimaldi, as the child in adulthood.