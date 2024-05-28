Jobless Saratok man fined RM3,000 for threatening to kill wife

KUCHING (May 28): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an unemployed man RM3,000 in default 12 months’ jail for threatening to kill his wife.

Ibrahim Samat, 69, from Saratok pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He failed to settle the fine and has begun serving his jail term.

Ibrahim committed the offence in a rented house in Taman Heng Guan, Jalan Matang here at 3pm on May 18.

Based on the facts of the case, Ibrahim suddenly entered the house in an angry manner and immediately asked his wife for money.

He became angrier after his wife said she did not have any money because she was no longer working.

Ibrahim then entered a bedroom and tried to look for money in a drawer before entering the bathroom.

He came out of the bathroom holding a knife, which he wielded at his wife while threatening to kill her if she refused to give him money.

Fearing for her safety, his wife immediately gave him some money.

After the incident, his wife and daughter left the house and lodged a police report.

This led to Ibrahim’s arrest on May 23.

The investigation found that Ibrahim was involved in illegal online gambling and wanted his wife to work.

Apart from that, he also has a bad temper and often flew into fits of rage.

His daughter was present during the latest incident.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the case while Ibrahim was unrepresented by legal counsel.