Kuching Autistic Association charity food fair on July 14

KUCHING (May 28): The Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) will hold its Autism Fundraising Food Fair at the Association of Churches Hall at Jalan Stampin here on July 14 from 8am until noon.

In a press statement yesterday, the association said tickets and booth registration forms are available at the KAA administration office with a target of RM350,000 in ticket sales.

“Our food fair tickets are on sale now and those interested in registering for stalls and helping sell our food fair tickets are most welcome. Also, any form of donation is most welcomed and appreciated,” it said.

It added that there would be an entertainment stage programme with volunteer dance groups set to perform.

The annual operation costs have a deficit of RM1.2 million, of which RM750,000 come from fundraising efforts, said KAA.

“Therefore, we organise two fundraising events annually — the Autism Run and Autism Fundraising Food Fair. Aside from these two major events, we also organised the Autism Art Exhibition every two years to showcase the works of our talented artists and this year, we will be holding it in November,” it said.

Meanwhile, it explained the KAA education and vocational centre currently has 156 students, 28 trained teachers, and four staff members as well as a long waiting list of prospective students.

“Our centre supports children and adults with autism, and their families. The centre provides opportunities for parents to build support networks and create a safe environment for students to develop their skills.

“This is visible by the progress students have made in their day-to-day activities. A new building is currently under construction to cater our long waiting list,” said KAA.

For ticket sales, contact Jonna Liew on 016-8605826. For other enquiries, contact Kimberley (010-2686363) at the administration office.