Lower timber earnings for Ta Ann given seasonally lower 1Q

KUCHING (May 28): Ta Ann Holdings Bhd (Ta Ann) saw its 1QFY24 core net profit for its first quarter of financial year 2024 (1QFY24) coming in at RM35 million (excluding RM8.4 million fair value gain and RM0.2 million net disposal loss and impairment) which makes up 17 per cent of full-year consensus estimate.

The team with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) considered the results within its forecast given the seasonally low 1Q, harvesting only 19 and 23 per cent of its annual fresh fruit bunch (FFB) and timber production, respectively.

Year on year (y-o-y), its 1QFY24 top line was flattish on similarly flattish average CPO selling price realised of around RM3,900 per MT as FFB production dropped and timber turnover declined.

However, its core net profit slipped nine per cent as improved plantations profits (on lower cost) were more than offset by weaker timber earnings.

“Quarter on quarter (q-o-q), its 1QFY24 core net profit dipped 19 per cent as FFB and log harvest fell 35 and 17 per cent, respectively, offsetting the stronger CPO prices,” it said in its analysis.

“Its timber earnings were weaker on softer demand while FFB production declined from a high base in 4Q, which is typically the second best quarter in terms of plantation harvest.”

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) reiterated Ta Ann’s timber segment sales being lower at RM59.8 million due to the weaker average selling prices (ASP) of plywood and log subsegment that eased by 18 and 20 per cent y-o-y respectively.

The PBT-line softened significantly by 73.2 per cent y-o-y to RM4.5 million, with margins dropping to 7.6 per cent.

“Notably, the logs and plywood ASP were weaker following its normal trend where it influenced the depreciation of Japanese yen on top of softer demand from the Japanese housing market during the period under review,” it said in a separate note.

“Similarly, the oil palm sales were relatively flat at RM292.5 million. This was in tandem with consolidation of FFB and CPO sales volume which were down by 33.5 and 33 per cent q-o-q respectively, in pollination months.”

Kenanga Research expects flattish CPO prices in CY24 as global edible oil inventory is expected to decline though staying manageable.

Worldwide, edible oil supply is expected to struggle in keeping pace with trendline yearly growth of three to four per cent in edible oil demand in 2024 and possibly up to mid-2025.

“As such, we are keeping our forecast average CPO prices of RM3,800 per MT for FY24-FY25 intact. However, the cost of producing CPO is expected to moderate. Fertiliser prices are now 30 per cent lower y-o-y while energy cost is 10 per cent weaker.

“After declining since mid-CY22, palm kernel (PK) prices have started rising in April 2024 and as CPO mills sell PK as a byproduct, better PK prices translate to lower CPO cost.

“Soft timber demand still likely. Home building and construction activities are expected to stay subdued in view of economic headwinds and higher borrowing costs.

“Prices of hardwood logs have continued to slide but hardwood sawn timber prices are gradually inching up. However, overall hardwood timber demand is expected to remain muted for FY24-25 hence timber earnings are likely to remain soft.”