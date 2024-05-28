Man in Sibu to be jailed one month after failing to pay fine for damaging wife’s property

SIBU (May 28): A man was fined RM2,500 in default one month’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for committing mischief by damaging his wife’s property.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern imposed the fine on Lee Kang Chuan after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 425 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 427 of the same Code, which provides for imprisonment of between one and five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

He failed to settle the fine.

Lee committed the offence on May 25 at about 12.30am at their house at Jalan Huo Ping here.

The loss experienced by Lee’s wife due to the damage was RM25 or more.