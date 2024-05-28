MASwings mounts four additional Miri-Long Banga flights this Gawai

MIRI (May 28): MASwings yesterday announced it is mounting four additional flights from Miri to Long Banga for the Gawai Dayak celebrations.

The rural air service provider said in a statement the extra flights are scheduled over four days from May 29 until June 3, in line with its responsibility as a community airline for the people in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“The additional flight services from Miri to Long Banga reflects MASwings’ unwavering commitment to supporting the local community expectations and fostering connectivity across Sarawak.”

“By facilitating seamless air travel, MASwings aims to enable travellers and families to reunite in the vibrant celebrations of Hari Gawai,” said MASwings chief operating officer Suresh Singam in the statement.

He said to accommodate the surge in travel demand during this festive period, MASwings has worked on its flights’ rotation and added these supplementary flights to provide travellers with increased accessibility and convenience

Passengers may book their journey through MASwings and Malaysia Airlines ticketing offices, or at any appointed travel agents throughout Malaysia.

Bookings can also be made via Malaysia Airlines’ call centre (1-300-88-3000). Visit the MASwings’ website www.maswings.com.my for more information.