Ministry raises honorarium rates for Sarawak Para Sukma athletes

KUCHING (May 28): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak (KPWK) has increased the honorarium rates for athletes of the Para Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024 starting this month.

According to minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, the new rates will be RM1,200 for ‘Pelapis A’ (Back-Up A) athletes, RM1,000 for Pelapis B athletes, RM800 for Pelapis C athletes, and RM600 for new athletes, while the honorarium will remain unchanged at RM1,500 each for elite athletes.

The honorarium rate has been between RM400 and RM1,500 since January this year.

“I refer to it (honorarium) as a training time allowance and financial expense to enable the athletes to attend the sessions.

“Most of them are unemployed; some are fishermen who would run out of money if they did not work,” said Fatimah, emphasising that her ministry was providing the honorarium as part of the preparations for the Para Sukma.

She was speaking to reporters when met after checking on preparations by the athletes for the Para Sukma 2024 at Kuching Sports Complex of the Department of Youth and Sports Sarawak here today.

She added that in addition to the para athletes, their coaches had also been receiving allowances.

“For any athlete to reach their full potential, the role of the coach is very important in motivating their charges all the way during trainings,” she said.

Adding on, she said the government had allocated incentives for the medallists.

“In principle, there are indeed incentives for gold medal winners, and before this, we have also provided incentives for those who brought back silver and bronze medals.

“The precise amount is currently undisclosed, but we have already requested for the allocation for this purpose.

“The allocation would include the budget that we requested for the Para Sukma 2024, including equipment, training and exposure,” she said.

According to Fatimah, the Sarawak contingent is aiming to capture 83 gold medals in Para Sukma 2024, scheduled to be taking place from Sept 22 to 28.

“To achieve that, we want to participate in as many events as possible as the chances (to win) are higher. We also have the advantage of being the host this year.”

Fatimah said a total of 10 types of para sports, comprising 334 events, would be contested: para sports, para swimming, para badminton, para table tennis, para tenpin bowling, boccia, para lawn bowls, para powerlifting, para archery and para chess.

The minister said to further boost the preparations for the Games, the athletes have been diligently undergoing training and other supporting sessions since January this year.

“From January to June of this year, decentralised training has been conducted to allow athletes to train at their respective locations under the appointed officials.

“Starting July until the tournament in September, intensive training sessions and centralised training will also be conducted at the competition venues in Kuching,” she added.