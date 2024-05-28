MoU signed to conduct feasibility study for proposed bamboo-related products mill in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 28): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was in Chengdu, China recently to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for the proposed bamboo pulp and bamboo fibre-based products mill in Sarawak.

The MoU was signed between Pusaka Timber Industries Sdn Bhd, G-COVE Technologies Co Ltd and Sichuan Vanov New Materials Co Ltd.

The estimated total investment for the development of the proposed projects is about RM1.8 billion or US$400 million.

A press release from Awang Tengah’s office said the signing of the MoU paved the way for the three parties to conduct a detailed commercial evaluation of the development of the bamboo plantation, pulping and fibre-based products in Sarawak.

In his speech during the MoU signing ceremony, Awang Tengah believed that this strategic alliance can capitalise on each other’s strengths to gain a competitive advantage in high-value-added bamboo fibre-based products in the global market.

He added that apart from capital inflow, it will also promote technology transfer, knowledge transfer and employment opportunities.

“This is in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 aspiration to transform Sarawak into a developed state through economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

“A technical committee comprising the relevant agencies will be formed to oversee the completion of the feasibility study,” he said in the press release.

Joining Awang Tengah during the MoU signing were Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) Special Advisor Dato Sri Naroden Majais, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) general manager Zainal Abidin Abdullah and senior officers from various government agencies.

Pusaka Timber Industries, a subsidiary of Pusaka Capital Sdn Bhd, is primarily involved in the timber-based processing industry in Sarawak.

Currently, Pusaka Timber Industries is exploring opportunities to invest in the bamboo-based industry in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Sichuan Vanov New Materials has an integrated pulping and bamboo fibre-based products facility in Meishan, China. Additionally, they are involved in bamboo planting through commercial plantations and community farming.

Given the growing demand for eco-friendly bamboo fibre-based products like tissues, wet wipes, moulded boxes and diapers, Sichuan Vanov New Materials is considering Sarawak as a base to expand their capacity to meet market demand.

On the other hand, G-COVE Technologies’ core business is producing moulded boxes for food, medical and industrial packaging utilising bamboo pulps produced by Sichuan Vanov New Materials.

They are planning to expand their production capacity for halal-certified moulded boxes to cater for the high demand from Muslim markets.