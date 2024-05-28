Mount Kinabalu International Climbathon returning after seven-year hiatus

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): The world-renowned Mount Kinabalu International Climbathon will return after a seven-year hiatus on October 6.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew made the announcement of the return of the 31st edition of the premier event dubbed the ‘World’s Toughest Mountain Race’ here on Tuesday.

The last Climbathon was held in 2017.

“It’s the right time to hold the Climbathon again after seven years.

“We could have it years ealier but for Covid-19 (pandemic) and then some technical issues.

“I think we are ready and that’s why we are opening up again. We expect around 200 participants for the Climbathon,” Liew said at a press conference.

The ministry’s deputy permanent secretary I Mary Malangking, Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim, Sri Pelancongan Sabah chairman Ken Pan and Chief Executive Officer Thonny Chee as well as Sabapak Eco Sdn Bhd general manager Remysta Taylor were also present.

Liew went on to say that the Climbathon at the Kinabalu Park will feature the Men’s Elite, Women’s Elite, and Men’s Veteran (40 years above).

The challenging course spans 26 kilometres and with strict cutoff times, participants will face the ultimate test of endurance and determination as they race up and down the majestic Mount Kinabalu.

“The Climbathon is more than just a race. it embodies the unbeatable human spirit, endurance, and the breathtaking beauty of Sabah.

“We eagerly welcome athletes from across the globe to tackle this formidable challenge and experience the magnificence of Mount Kinabalu,” she said in a statement.

Liew thanked the event sponsor, K2 Drinking Water, for contributing to the success of the Climbathon.

In 2017, Sabah’s runner Safrey Sumping and Philippines athlete Sandi Menchi Catlona Abahan won the Men’s and Women’s Elite titles for the second year running.

Registration for the 31st Climbathon will start on June 4.

For further information and registration, visit www.hellosabah.com and www.climbathon.com.my or email [email protected].