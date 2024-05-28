OM Sarawak, Saremas forge sustainable partnership for industrial waste utilisation

BINTULU (May 28): OM Materials Sarawak Sdn Bhd (OM Sarawak) and Saremas Sdn Bhd (Saremas), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar Plantations Sdn Bhd, have signed a sale of goods agreement, marking a significant milestone in their collaboration to promote sustainability and innovation in waste management.

The agreement was formalised in a ceremony attended by the top management of both companies, witnessed by representatives from the Department of Environment (DoE).

In a statement, OM Sarawak said the agreement will see the delivery of up to 120,000 metric tonnes of OM Sarawak’s SilicoManganese (SiMn) slag to Saremas, highlighting a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and the circular economy.

The SiMn slag will be used as a sustainable alternative to virgin rocks for the construction and maintenance of roads in Saremas’ plantation.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the DoE for their support and approval of the Special Waste Management Permit, a pivotal and crucial step in enabling and making this collaboration possible,” said OM Sarawak director Mustapha Ismuni.

“Their guidance and support have been instrumental in advancing this initiative.”

The roots of this collaboration can be traced back to 2022 when representatives from both companies met at a sustainability forum in Samalaju.

Since then, both companies have been working diligently to ensure the safety and environmental compliance of SiMn slag for road construction use, with extensive testing by reputable laboratories like Sirim and Chemsains.

Mustapha highlighted OM Sarawak’s dedication to sustainability, noting that “SiMn slag offers a sustainable alternative to virgin rocks, thereby promoting environmental preservation and reducing reliance on natural resources.”

This year also marks OM Sarawak’s 10th anniversary of commercial production.

Over the past decade, OM Sarawak has consistently demonstrated its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

He said the collaboration with Saremas represents a significant step towards a greener economy, aligning with Sarawak state government’s vision for sustainable development.

“Saremas’ cooperation and patience during the slag trial period and the construction of a 2km road using the SiMn slag on their plantation have been commendable.

“We look forward to closely working with Saremas, exploring further areas of collaboration that will yield positive environmental impacts,” Mustapha added.

He said the agreement not only underscores the synergy between OM Sarawak and Saremas but also sets a precedent for future collaborations aimed at fostering industrial symbiosis and promoting sustainable practices.

Among those present at the signing ceremony were Dai HanPing from OM Sarawak, as well as Kee Thuan Chai and Lionel Koe from Wilmar Plantations.