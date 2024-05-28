OPPO encourages Malaysians to celebrate rich cultural history through mobile photography

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): OPPO’s commitment to celebrating Malaysia’s rich heritage using mobile innovative imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is supported by the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco (MNCU) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

During its 10 anniversary in Malaysia, OPPO launches #OPPOMalaysiaThroughTheLens campaign, to empower people to capture and preserve the fading cultures and traditions in the country. Through this program, OPPO hopes to rekindle tradition and foster peace and empathy in the society.

Chief Marketing Officer of OPPO Malaysia chief marketing officer Monica Chin underlined how culture connects our past to our future and how technology, especially AI, helps younger generations understand and enjoy heritage.

“Since we believe technology can enhance people’s lives, we’re excited to collaborate with the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco (MNCU) and Motac, to share Malaysia’s rich culture through mobile imagery and preserve it for future generations.

“Our mobile photography has improved as the brand has deliberately invested in image technology and software,” she said, hoping that the devices’ AI will inspire consumers to capture cultural events creatively.

Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said: “In collaboration with OPPO and the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco, we are proud to be part of the OPPO Malaysia Through the Lens campaign.

“Utilising OPPO’s cutting-edge technology, this initiative allows us to showcase the intricate details of our cultural practices and share our stories to audiences around the world. By highlighting Malaysia’s cultural richness, this collaboration furthers our mission to preserve and celebrate our cultural legacy.”

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, who is also Malaysian National Commission for Unesco (MNCU) president, said: “During the 42nd Unesco General Conference which took place in November 2023, Malaysia highlighted its efforts on elevating our traditional costume in support of the Unesco’s agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Through OPPO’s initiative, we hope to elevate the different traditional arts and heritage that Malaysia is known for, and the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco supports efforts such as these, which drive innovation by utilising technology as a tool to preserve our diverse culture for the future generations.”

Through the lens of the future of tech

Five Malaysian cultural art forms will be featured in the #OPPOMalaysiaThroughTheLens campaign.

Master puppeteer Pak Dain and fusion Wayang Kulit artist Tin Toy will employ shadow puppetry to preserve disappearing cultural practices in OPPO’s photography and brand film series. The short documentary illustrates the duo’s creative efforts to preserve one of our nation’s greatest artforms.

The brand will continue to showcase films that highlight the importance of Malaysian culture and traditions such as Sarawakians’ legacy through eight-year-old Dion Das Louis, who studies Ngajat dance to pass it onto the next generation.

A group of young Kadazan men who preserve Magagung’s traditional culture and interact with nature in the documentary gives us a unique perspective.

The Malay, Baba Nyonya, Chitty, and Portuguese of Malacca practice Dondang Sayang, an ancient tradition. The documentary series’ fourth episode will investigate the beautiful blend of music, songs, and poetry that unites and enriches cultures.

In its final documentary series, the brand explores Penang’s Chinese Opera legacy, preserved by Ling Goh. The documentary will showcase Chinese Opera’s captivating world, cultural relevance, cross-cultural understanding, and timeless appeal in Penang’s culture.

During the national month, OPPO will publish a coffee table book celebrating our different artforms and capturing our Malaysian traditions.

OPPO is the “AI populariser” in smartphones, using long-term technological accumulation to change the smartphone experience for every user by simplifying and easing it.

The brand offers the easiest and most effective AIGC picture enhancement and mobile imaging, advancing mobile imaging with AI. New AI capabilities unleash creativity as mobile image hardware reaches its limit.

For years, OPPO has deliberately invested in improving AI. After completing the OPPO Binhaiwan IDC in 2023 and establishing the AI Center in 2024, its technology, data models, and infrastructure are increasing. OPPO is becoming a leader in AI.

Weaving stories of culture through imagine IF

OPPO’s highly anticipated imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 is back, reigniting the passion for mobile photography in all enthusiasts. Share your stunning Malaysian cultural images to #OPPOimagineIF to win up to US$24,000 (RM112,716).

The nine categories of OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 are Landscape, Portrait, Colours, Unfading Moment, Fashion, Snapshot, Light, Travel, and Collection. OPPO smartphone users are encouraged to share their most memorable moments in each category.

OPPO’s imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 entry deadline is July 28, 2024, at 12am UTC+8. Check out https://bit.ly/imagineIF2024 for more details. Photographers can utilise OPPO smartphones to showcase their work.