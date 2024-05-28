PDP Sibu gives away hundreds of Gawai hampers to longhouses

SIBU (May 28): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Sibu is distributing a few hundreds of Gawai Dayak hampers meant for those celebrating this festive occasion.

In this regard, PDP senior vice-president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the longhouse folks could use these hampers during the celebration.

“Normally, every longhouse organises some programmes (during Gawai) and they would need hampers; there could be competitions, where such hampers could be given away as prizes,” the Bawang Assan assemblyman told reporters when met during the distribution of the hampers at PDP service centre, at Jalan Merdeka Barat here yesterday.

According to Soon Koh, the hamper giveaway is an annual affair.

Among those present yesterday were a political secretary to Sarawak Premier, Joshua Ting, and PDP Bawang Assan chairman Kapitan Wong Hua.