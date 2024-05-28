Rising Kuching teen R&B singer-rapper releases latest EP ‘Lovey Dovey’

KUCHING (May 28): R&B singer and rapper Randy Rodney Richard, better known as his stage name ‘LostBoy’ today released his latest Extended Play (EP) album titled ‘Lovey Dovey’.

The EP has been published in his Youtube and Spotify pages ‘LostBoy Music’, where the 18-year-old had so far garnered 88 views and 18 likes for the EP video on Youtube at the time of writing.

According to Randy, the lyrics for the tracks in his latest work were a blend of Bahasa Sarawak, Iban and English.

“The EP is titled ‘Lovey Dovey’, consisting of a bunch of love songs – there are five songs, including (the hit single) ‘Ngan Kitak’.

“Other tracks include ‘Bajik’, ‘Sungirl’, ‘Mikir Nuan’ and ‘Make It Right’,” he said when met by The Borneo Post today.

Elaborating further, Randy described one of his songs ‘Mikir Nuan’ as a heartbreak song with sad lyrics – but with ‘hyper beats’.

His other song ‘Make It Right’ featured another Sarawakian young artist and fellow friend ‘Lightning Korvx’.

“He (Lightning Korvx) is a very talented person, so I feel that this song requires an artist like him, so I invited him and featured him – and it turns out the song is really good,” he added.

Having started his musical career some time in 2021 while still studying at SMK Petra Jaya, ‘LostBoy’ had produced a number of singles such as ‘Quarantine Mood’, ‘Belong’, ‘Atapu’ and ‘Hacyu’.

He had also previously produced an EP titled ‘Dear Diary’ in 2023.

However, it was not until his work ‘Ngan Kitak’ which became a one-hit wonder among his social media followers and listeners.

“Prior to Ngan Kitak, I’d also promoted my music in TikTok but there were not much views at all – but then I incorporated the Sarawak language into my work, combining R&B and melodic rap elements.

“The song (Ngan Kitak) went viral about 2 months ago and it really blew up. That song is what brings me here today,” he added.