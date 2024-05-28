Sanda fighters prove prowess in muaythai c’ships

KUCHING (May 28): Three athletes from the Sarawak Sukma XXI sanda squad impressed in the recent Sarawak Premier Cup Muaythai Championships at Naim Street Mall @Paragon Bintulu.

Hiu Bong Shen who is 18 and 17-year-old Joaquin Chai Xin Zhe bagged gold medals while 20-year-old Muhd Asyraf Khalidi collected a silver medal in their respective categories.

Hiu defeated Nasrul Hakim Rosdi of Kilas Petra Jaya in the 54kg final, Chai overcame Joshua Johny of Warmonger Fight Academy in the 57kg final while Muhd Asyraf lost to Baxter Nathaniel Chong of Sabah Monster Muaythai in the 69kg final. The trio were part of the five-member Mad Fight (MMA) Club team who participated in the three-day tournament organised by Sarawak Muaythai Association.

Xavier Wee Hao Zhe, 11, also won a gold medal for the team after he beat Muhd Fakhri Aqbar of Kilas Petra Jaya in the 42kg bout. The fifth member of the team 13-year-old Amber Sim Jia Xuan was contented with the silver in the 48kg after losing to Nur Adreena Zakaria of Pheonix Menarek in the 48kg category.

Club coach Tsan Nieng Khai expressed satisfaction as all the club fighters managed to win medals at the prestigious tournament.

“The athletes have done well and this is one of the tournaments that we send the state sanda athletes to gain more match exposure.

“With the experience gained, I am hoping that the athletes will do well too in the sanda competition in the coming Sarawak Sukma XXI,” said Tsan who is also the club president and state sanda coach.