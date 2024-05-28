Sheda unveils new leadership at media appreciation event

KUCHING (May 28): The Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) took the opportunity of its media appreciation event on Monday to introduce its new management team.

President Augustine Wong, prior to announcing the association’s key new members, expressed his thanks to members of the local media for attending the event.

“Welcome to our ‘Pre-Gawai Press Appreciation Evening’. I know some of you have rushed over from covering our Prime Minister at the airport, so we are really glad to see you here,” he said in his welcoming remarks.

Later, Augustine introduced Louis Ting as Sheda’s new deputy president, John Yong as its secretary-general, Steve Tan as the treasurer-general, Hanizam Hashim as a council member, and Joseph Wong as a past-president.

At the same event, Augustine acknowledged the presence of Steven Au and AJ Wong from the Sheda Kuching branch committee.

Adding on to his speech, Augustine highlighted the success of Sheda’s media capacity-building sessions as well.

“Last year, we held two media capacity-building sessions.

“Should you find that it helped in your understanding of our industry and would like to participate in similar sessions in the future, please let us know.

“We are also open to other suggestions,” he said, also thanking the Hornbill Network Consortium for its generous sponsorship for the media event.