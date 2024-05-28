Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia Sarawak 2024 winners get RM15,000 startup fund each

MIRI (May 28): Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia Sarawak 2024’s five challenge winners have each received a total startup fund of RM15,000.

Benang Studio; 4×4 Quest Sdn Bhd; Koperasi Opah Sri Aman Berhad; Toclan Agrotech Company; and Zinsolar Engineering Sdn Bhd were among over 60 participants of this year’s Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia Sarawak challenge organised by Shell and Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas).

Shell presented each of the winners with a startup fund of RM10,000, while the additional RM5,000 was from Tegas.

They will also receive a year of business coaching to refine their business plans and transform them into successful ventures, as well as gain access to Tegas resources and opportunities.

Telang Usan assemblyman and Tegas board of trustees member Datuk Dennis Ngau presented the prizes at the Tegas Digital Village, Miri Times Square yesterday.

Dennis said the programme is a testament to the power of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and fostering resilient communities.

“By nurturing your entrepreneurial talents, we are not only helping to build successful businesses but also creating a ripple effect that benefits the broader community.

“Startups like yours play a crucial role in job creation, innovation, and economic diversification, which are vital for the sustainable development of Sarawak,” he added.

The judges for the state finals were Tegas Digital Village & Digital Innovation Hub programme & partnership manager Afida Zaidi, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo Miri bureau chief Phillip Kiew, and Shell Malaysia ER/IR lead, HR Patrick Pereira.

Among those present at the prize giving ceremony were of Shell Malaysia Upstream Sarawak Gas general manager Choong Yen Li, Tegas chief executive officer Udin Bujang, and Shell Malaysia Corporate Relations for East Malaysia general manager Jonathan Jolly.