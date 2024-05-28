Sibu college student loses RM17,000 to phone scam

SIBU (May 28): A college student here has lost RM17,000 after falling victim to a phone scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said on May 11, the victim who is in his 20s received a call from an unknown individual introducing himself as a member of the Terengganu Police Contingent.

Zulkipli said the victim was told that a package registered under his name has been detained by the police as it contained an identity card and credit card.

The victim was also told the police had conducted an investigation finding him to be involved in money laundering, he added.

“The victim was asked to provide his personal details and banking information. The scammer then connected the victim to an individual who identified himself as ‘Dato Shariff Mokhtar’, to assist with police investigation.

“Panicked and scared, the victim followed all the instructions given to him by the scammer,” said Zulkipli.

On May 15, the victim transferred RM17,000 to a local bank account.

“The victim felt duped when the suspect asked him to transfer another RM10,000, which led the victim to lodge a police report on May 27.”

Zulkipli said the case will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonesty.

He reminded the public to not panic or feel anxious when receiving calls from unknown numbers or individuals claiming to be from any government department or financial institution.

Members of the public can contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997 if they have fallen victim to cyber scams (phone scams, love scams, e-commerce scams, non-existence loans, and similar cases) or have made transactions to suspicious bank accounts or e-wallets.

Look for @jsjkpdrm or @cybercrimealertrmp on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest information on scams.