Sibu Hospital ceiling to be fixed soon, RM400,000 approved for Ward 26, says Board of Visitors chairman

SIBU (May 28): Sibu Hospital is awaiting execution order to start repairs on the ceiling of its Ward 26 (pediatrics) to fix the condensation issue, says its Board of Visitors chairman Michael Lee.

He said a budget of RM400,000 has been approved for the work.

“Once the work execution order has been approved, the work can start and is expected to take between five and six months to complete,” he said when met at the hospital.

He also hoped that the MOH would approve the budget and work execution order to resolve the same issue in Ward 11 (female surgical ward) and Ward 17 (female orthopedic).

He said condensation has been soaking the ceiling of the affected wards, causing hazardous mould and fungus to infest on the cabinet which is used to store the hospital clothing.

“The chill water pipe is leaking and the condensation happens in this ward (11) as it is sandwiched between the air-conditioned ward on top (Infectious Diseases ICU ward) and below is CDR pharmacy ward.

“The power socket also cannot be used in the affected rooms as it will cause a power trip. The affected rooms are unsafe for use.

“The air (in the ward) is full of fungi which can be hazardous to both the staff and patients,” he said.

Lee said there is also water leaking in Ward 17 but the conditions are not as bad as Ward 11.

The issue was first highlighted on Nov 12 last year by a concerned individual who wished to remain anonymous.

He spotted a portion of the ceiling in Ward 26 dripping with water and mould growing in some parts of it.

He voiced his concerns of bacterial infection due to the exposed portion of the ceiling.

“If you look up, you can see the exposed area of the ceiling. The first question that comes to one’s mind is safety — will the exposed part of the ceiling structure collapse?” he questioned.

He hoped that the hospital management could carry out immediate repairs.

On Nov 14, 2023, Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni during a visit to the hospital said the federal government has approved the RM2 million to fix the affected ceilings.

He said he was informed that on June 14, during a visit by the management, it was found that the ceiling of Ward 26 was posing danger as it could fall at any time.

“After that, a decision was made to remove the ceiling in the mouldy part to avoid any untoward incident,” he explained.