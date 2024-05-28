‘Sky’s the limit’ for Sarawak Flying Disc Association

BINTULU (May 28): The Sarawak Flying Disc Association aims to vigorously promote ultimate frisbee as a sport, starting from the grassroots level and perhaps one day be included in the Malaysia Games (Sukma).

“This vision is ambitious and I believe it is a common goal to all the frisbee enthusiasts, but it is not impossible if all of us work together towards this goal in the future,” said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this when officiating at the opening of Sarawak Ultimate Open 2024 competition here on Saturday.

The event was organised by Sarawak Flying Disc Association and Sarawak United People’s Party Bintulu Newbees at the rugby field at Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus.

The text of the minister’s speech was read by Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming.

Abdul Karim also expressed the hope that the association will organise more and larger events, such as national or regional tournaments, in the future.

He also advised it to collaborate with ultimate frisbee organisations from each division and promote the beauty of Sarawak through the involvement of sports tourism.

“Large-scale events will not only boost regional economic and local tourism but also provide an opportunity to players to experience and be exposed to Sarawak’s multicultural and multiethnic communities,” he added.