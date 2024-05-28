SMK Demak Baru girl attributes SPM success to parents

KUCHING (May 28): Viptreliner Softfriner never wanted anything other than her parents to be proud of her.

Moreover, the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 candidate from SMK Demak Baru here attributed all her success to her family.

“My parents have always been there for me. I credit my success to their unwavering support, their constant motivation and their attention to my academic needs.

“I want to make my family, as well as my teachers and friends, to be proud of me.

“I also want to make a big change in my life by setting my sights of a better and brighter future through education,” she said when met at SMK Demak Baru yesterday, where she collected her results slip.

Viptreliner was the school’s SPM 2023 top-scorer, having achieved 9As in the public examinations.

Adding on, the girl also stressed on the importance of mastering time management, getting eight hours of sleep every night, doing regular revisions, as well as respecting one’s family teachers, family and friends – all of which she regarded as key elements in achieving one’s goals.

Moreover, when asked about her advice to the next batch of SPM candidates, she replied: “Never be scared to dream big because everything starts with a dream.

“All the best, and keep fighting!”

Viptreliner’s father Sila Robin, 46, is a maintenance technician, while her mother Creana Nosin, 49, is a senior clerk – both working at Chemsain Konsultant here.

“We are so happy,” said Sila.

“My family, we have nothing but only the success of our children. They are our pride.

“I always advise my children that it is only through education can a family change their fortune,” said Viptreliner’s father, who hails from Nanga Tapeh Spak in Betong, while Creana is from Suba Buan in Bau.