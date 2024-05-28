SPM 2023 top-scorers happy to be a step closer to goals

KUCHING (May 28): Saajidah Mariam Mohamed Ameenudeen could barely conceal her joy in receiving her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 results slip.

The candidate from SMK St Mary here was all smiles when met yesterday, upon knowing that she had score 9As in the public examination.

“It is indeed God’s will; my parents have been praying every day for me.

“Also, I have learned never to give up so easily (when studying); I always try my best – try again, and again, said the bubbly 18-year-old, who was quick to thank her school and tuition teachers for all their support and guidance.

Asked about her future plans, Saajidah said she would want to pursue a medical degree at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), where her father is a medical doctor and also a professor.

“I want to follow his footsteps,” she added.

The results of SPM 2023 were announced yesterday, and for Sarawak, they involved 35,885 candidates who registered for the examinations last year.

Meanwhile, Saajidah’s school-mate Nur Arisya Fatihah was proud to have achieved 6As for SPM 2023.

“I would like to get a placing either at the Teachers Education Institute (IPG) or at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

“I really want to realise my ambition of becoming a teacher,” said Nur Arisya, who hailed her teachers at SMK St Mary as her ‘inspiration’.

Another 6A-scorer, Selina Teo Shao Jiuan, likened receiving her results to ‘having a burden lifted off from her shoulders’.

“I am very happy, and with this, I hope I could make my parents proud.”

Asked about what would be the next step for her, Selina said she would want to start off by applying for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Foundation programme.

“I want to become an accountant,” she added.