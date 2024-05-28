S’wak Invitational attracts 150 fencers from five nations

MIRI (May 28): It augurs well for the development of fencing in Sarawak that as many as 150 participants competed in the State Invitational Championships held in Miri from May 23-26.

This was the sentiment of Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who said this is in line with the government’s emphasis in promoting sports to support the national agenda of fostering a healthy society and sporting culture.

The tournament hosted by Sarawak Fencing Association attracted competitors from Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines .

“Competitions like this need to be held continuously so that the impact can be felt and further improve the level of health and quality of life as well as produce potential and great athletes. “

“Truly a healthy mind comes from a fit body and it is important that our life are interwoven with sports activities that will ultimately benefit us,” the minister added.

The text of his speech was delivered by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dato Dennis Ngau at a dinner-cum-prize presentation held at a hotel here on Friday. Malaysia Fencing Federation vice president Mohd Hairi Abdullah, Sarawak Fencing Association president Affandi Ahmad and Brunei Fencing Federation representative Roky Poprawimata were in attendance.

Also present were Sally Fuentebella Aramburo of the Philippine Fencing Federation who was also technical director of the tournament and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut youth leader Kelvin Hii who represented Miri Mayor Adam Yii.

Abdul Karim also spoke on the theme of teamwork in each team, among the participating teams and the countries involved in the invitational tournament.

“This tournament is a meaningful event for fencing fans where we all have the opportunity to get involved and try hard to express our commitment to the team we represent.

“However, for me, what is more important here is that the success of organizing this event is an effort to create a spirit of camaraderie, a spirit of consensus and determination to achieve a shared goal,” he explained.

The minister noted that competitions are important as a platform to unearth talents to be developed for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) and international tournaments.