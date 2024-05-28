Technician in Kuching gets 12 months’ jail, one stroke for CBT involving RM600

KUCHING (May 28): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a technician of a security system company to 12 months jail and one stroke of the cane committing criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM600.

Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi meted out the sentence against 32-year-old Mohammad Shahrifil Arabi after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term between one year and 14 years with whipping, or fine, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a bank in Jalan Haji Taha here on March 31, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, the manager of the company was informed that Mohammad Shahrifil had taken money amounting to RM600 while repairing an automated teller machine (ATM) at the aforementioned address and used it for personal expenses.

A police report was lodged which led to Mohammad Shahrifil’s arrest on May 21, 2024.

Investigations found that Mohammad Shahrifil, who worked as technician for the company, was entrusted with maintaining ATMs around Kuching.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi while Mohammad Shahrifil was unrepresented by legal counsel.