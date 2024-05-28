Ting: JCI Malaysia a youth powerhouse with innovative ideas, boundless energy

MIRI (May 28): The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia is a powerhouse full of youths with innovative ideas and boundless energy that work together to create a better community, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said that the organisation’s passion and commitment are what drives it forward to success.

“Each and every one of you is a powerhouse of potential. Young people – you are the future,” he said in his address at the JCI Malaysia Sarawak Convention 2024 here Sunday.

In view of this, Ting called upon all JCI members to never stop contributing ideas to help make a better society and world.

“Let’s keep the fire burning, keep those ideas flowing, and keep having fun while making a difference.”

Speaking on the convention, the Piasau assemblyman said it was an opportunity for JCI members to showcase their talents and foster tremendous growth.

“This convention has been nothing short of amazing. I’m sure you all have been involved in incredible activities that have showcased your talents and fostered growth.

“These activities have not only sharpened your minds but also strengthened your bonds as a community,” he said.

The event witnessed the presentation of awards to JCI members who contributed not only to the club but also to society at large.

In congratulating the winners, Ting described them as the embodiment of the JCI spirit, and their accomplishments testament to what can be achieved with vision and perseverance.

Also present were JCI Malaysia national president Bruce Ban Jia Zhi, and JCI Area Sarawak convention director Glina Chai Woan Ying.