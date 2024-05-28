Transport Minister: Perodua, Toyota models in Malaysia meet safety standards

PUTRAJAYA (May 28): All Perodua and Toyota models in Malaysia fully comply with United Nations (UN) safety standards under the current Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) procedures, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said the confirmation is based on a review and examination by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) of data and retest results for six Perodua models and three Toyota models.

The retesting session was conducted last March by Technical Services (TS), which is recognised by the World Forum for Harmonisation of Vehicle Regulations (WP29) under the United Nations Type Approval framework.

“JPJ reviewed and examined each data point and retest result, confirming that all these vehicle models comply with UN safety standards,“ he told a press conference here today.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) had earlier ordered retesting for Perodua and Toyota models following incidents involving irregularities in vehicle safety testing procedures by Daihatsu Motor Corporation (DMC), Japan.

He said the retesting of Perodua and Toyota vehicles related to DMC involved compliance with six UN regulations, including brake systems and frontal impact.

The six Perodua models that underwent retesting are the first-generation Axia, second-generation Axia, second-generation Alza, Aruz, Ativa, Bezza and Myvi while the three Toyota models involved Rush, Vios and Veloz.

“An estimated 1.7 million vehicles from both manufacturers are affected by this issue in the Malaysian market,” he said.

Loke said that all retesting reports are available to the public on the JPJ website at https://bit.ly/JPJDaihatsu to ensure transparency and openness.

“JPJ will rigorously continue to monitor both vehicle manufacturers and DMC to ensure they have implemented the prescribed improvement actions.

“Among the improvements involved are updates to internal testing reporting procedures and the implementation of periodic compliance activities involving the authorities such as JPJ,” he said.

Regarding the highly publicised incident of axle failures in the Omoda 5 vehicle model manufactured by Chery, Loke said the JPJ had summoned Chery Corporate Malaysia Sdn Bhd on May 2 for further investigation.

He said Chery had initiated a recall of 600 units of the Omoda 5 vehicles effective May 3 to ensure the safety of vehicle owners and road users.

“As of May 27, a total of 575 out of 600 units of Chery Omoda 5 vehicles have been inspected under the recall campaign,” he said adding that Chery is in the process of scheduling inspections for the remaining 25 vehicles, aiming for completion by the end of June.

JPJ will oversee the recall process to ensure all units are inspected, confirmed safe and have any required axle components replaced, he added. – Bernama