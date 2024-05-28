Two extricated from car which landed on roof in Spaoh ditch

KUCHING (May 28): The driver and passenger of a car that overturned and landed in a ditch in Spaoh yesterday evening managed to be safely extricated.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a report on the single-vehicle crash at Jalan Suri Debak at 5.56pm.

Firefighters from Betong fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the driver and passenger were found to be still in the overturned vehicle.

“Firefighters then helped to extricate the victims out from the vehicle through the back door,” Bomba said in a statement.

Members of the public also assisted with the operation.

Both victims suffered injuries to their faces and received first-aid treatment at the scene.

They were then transported to Betong Hospital for further treatment.

Also at the scene were also police and Civil Defence Force personnel.

Bomba ended its operation at 6.50pm.