UAE corp eyes closer working ties with Sarawak Energy

KUCHING (May 28): Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC, widely known as ‘Masdar’, is very much looking forward to working closely with Sarawak Energy Bhd (Sarawak Energy) in areas of renewable energy.

This was stated by Masdar chief executive officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi during a courtesy call on Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg here today.

In a report by Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas), the meeting was arranged as a follow-up of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Energy and Masdar, which took place during the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) in Dubai last year.

“The MoU was on investing and assessing the opportunities in developing renewable energy projects, particularly the floating solar.

“Masdar is very much looking forward to working closely with our local partner, Sarawak Energy, under the guidance and support of the Sarawak Premier and the government of Sarawak.

“We aim to develop gigawatts of (energy) capacity in Malaysia and across other Asian countries,” said Mohamed Jameel.

The courtesy call at the Premier’s Office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here was also attended by Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili, and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) chief executive Dato Janin Girie.

Adding on, Mohamed Jameel said Masdar, as one of the largest renewable energy companies, was dedicated to working with the government and their local partners in investing in and developing large-scale renewable energy projects.