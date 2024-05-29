Chinese integrative medicine expert to deliver keynote address at summit in Miri

MIRI (May 29): Renowned Chinese professor and Fudan Institutes of Integrative Medicine, Fudan University president Prof Dong Jingcheng received a warm welcome for a meet-and-greet session at the Visitors’ Information Centre here, yesterday.

The event was attended by notable figures including Miri mayor Adam Yii, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and TAK Group of Companies chairman Teo Ah Khing.

Accompanying Dong was China Investment Financial Holdings deputy chairman Matthew Hu.

The professor’s visit is in conjunction with the Kenyalang Smart City (KSC) Summit, set to be held at Miri Marriott Resort and Spa today, whereby he is expected to deliver a keynote address on the philosophy of traditional Chinese medicine that is still relevant to western medicine today.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate at this momentous event, which will be attended by more than 150 dignitaries comprising business leaders and investors from the Middle East, Europe, Australia and China.

During the meet-and greet-session, Teo expressed his gratitude for the professor’s visit, stating that it signifies a first step forward for a reputable, world-ranking learning institution like Fudan University to consider establishing a branch campus here.

“I believe many factors can make this possible, like the political stability, friendliness, multi-cultural background and natural environment here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yii noted the KSC summit marks a significant milestone for Sarawak, positioning Miri as a regional leader in smart city development in the northern region of the state.

Dong also highlighted the potential for collaboration between Fudan Institutes of Integrative Medicine and Miri in the Chinese integrative medicine field.

He will be delivering a public lecture at Curtin University Malaysia tomorrow (May 30), at 8am, on the topic ‘The Scientific Basis of Traditional Chinese Medicine’.

Dong serves as a bridge between Chinese integrative medicine and the local community of Sarawak, fostering dialogue and collaboration in the pursuit of innovative healthcare solutions.

As Miri continues to evolve as a smart city, the integration of traditional practices with modern technologies is poised to shape the future of healthcare in the region.