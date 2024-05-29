Christian Federation of Malaysia: Celebrate Gawai, Kaamatan in solidarity, peace

KUCHING (May 29): The Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) has called on Malaysians to come together to celebrate Gawai Dayak and Hari Kaamatan with the hope to inspire greater solidarity and peace across the country.

It said these unique celebrations, marked by collective joy, peace, and harmony, offer an opportunity to renew friendships and strengthen family and communal ties.

“One of the beautiful lessons that we can learn from our Sabahan and Sarawakian fellow citizens, is the strong desire and ability to live in peace and harmony with one another, embracing various ethnicities, cultures, languages and religions,” CFM said in a statement.

“Let us rejoice and celebrate together with them and pray that the same spirit of unity and harmony amongst them will permeate throughout our beloved nation.”

CFM, which represents the Christian community in Malaysia, also extended its warmest greetings to all Sabahans and Sarawakians on the joyous occasions.

The statement was signed by CFM chairman Orthodox Syrian Church Malaysia vicar Very Rev Philip Thomas Cor Episcopa and vice-chairmen Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching, Sarawak Archbishop Simon Poh, Anglican Bishop of Sarawak and Brunei Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute, and National Evangelical Christian Fellowship (NECF) Malaysia chairman Revd Dr Eu Hong Seng.