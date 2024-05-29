Dayak National Congress to host Borneo Chapter of world indigenous day celebration on Aug 9-10

KUCHING (May 29): The Dayak National Congress (DNC), is set to host an event for the Borneo Chapter of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples celebration from Aug 9-10 here.

DNC said the event is done in collaboration with a coalition of Indigenous Peoples non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as they are a member of the Borneo Dayak Forum (BDF).

The event themed ‘The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge’, will take place over two days at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre at Jalan Stampin here.

“The celebration will begin on Aug 9 with a symposium from 8am to 5pm. It features presentations from six speakers including two from Indonesia, one from Sabah, and three from Sarawak.

“The event will conclude with a question and answer session, encouraging indigenous people to engage and participate. Entrance to the symposium is free,” said DNC publicity chief Dr Kennedy Paing in a statement.

Meanwhile on Aug 10, he revealed ‘Cultural Night’ will be held to showcase performances from various indigenous groups from Borneo Island, including those from Sabah and Indonesia.

The event aims to celebrate and nurture the rich and diverse cultures of these communities, highlighting their contributions to global issues such as environmental protection and peace.

“In addition to the main events, a sales exhibition will be held in the symposium’s side hall, featuring artworks from tribal cultures and live demonstrations of traditional crafting techniques,” said Kennedy.

He also revealed that participants from Sarawak, Sabah, and Indonesia will attend, including members of the Borneo Dayak Forum (BDF), Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA), Sabah Native Affairs Council (Mheans), Majlis Adat Dayak Nasional (MADN) of Indonesia, and Dewan Adat Dayak (DAD) of Indonesia.

The delegation from Sabah will be led by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also BDF president, while the Indonesian delegation will be headed by MADN president Bapak Marthin Billa.

“Participation from other neighbouring nations is also anticipated but yet to be confirmed,” said Kennedy.

As preparations are ongoing, he said a detailed programme is yet to be available.

For more information, contact forum organising chairman Dr Tamoi Janggu at 019- 888 2851, ‘Cultural Night’ organising chairlady Diana Octavia (016-450 4136), Sabah co-ordinator Datuk Jalumin Bayogoh (014-679 0579), or Indonesia co-ordinator Bapak Agustinus Clarus (62 813 1754 9499).

With the statement, Kennedy also said that DNC extends its warm wishes to all Dayak people, wishing them a ‘Selamat Hari Gawai, Gayu Guru, Gerai Nyamai, Lantang Senang’.