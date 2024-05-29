Dinosaur Park at Bletih Industrial Zone opens doors to public

KAPIT (May 29): The ‘Dinosaur Park’ at Bletih Industrial Zone here is now open to public.

Kapit Resident Galong Luang, his deputy Robert Liman and Kapit District Council secretary Kelimbik Sibat jointly officiated at the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

According to the organising chairman Louis Ting, the park displays replicas of 20 different species of dinosaurs, and it also houses a children’s playground, a cafeteria and a souvenir shop.

Galong commended the organiser for establishing the ‘Dinosaur Park’, hailing it as ‘excellent, especially in educating school-children about the earth’s largest animal, which disappeared millions of years ago’.

“Because they perished off the face of the earth millions of years ago, we never knew what the dinosaurs looked like. We only read and see them in books or movies.

“It is beneficial for the children’s education to come here and see the different types of dinosaurs.

“As such, the organiser should consider offering students discounted rates,” he said.

In his remarks, Ting said this ‘Dinosaur Park’ idea came following the Covid-19’s Movement Control Order (MCO).

“I have brought in model dinosaurs from overseas and also from the most recent events in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Kota Kinabalu.

“The response has been encouraging, with many parents bringing their children here,” he said.

The park is open from 10am to 10pm daily, and the entrance fee is RM10 per person.