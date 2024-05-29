Discover Petronas @Schools brings career prospects to students in Tongod, Telupid

TONGOD (May 29): A brief encounter with professionals working for Petronas, had inspired two Science-stream students to reimagine their career plans.

Condolisa Bernanda Abius and Plijion Patrick once hoped to become teachers, but their aspirations took a new direction after attending the recent Discover Petronas @Schools in Tongod.

Now, the Form Five students are exploring other career options.

Condolisa from SMK Telupid, now wants to be an engineer.

“Before attending this programme, I thought Petronas was just a company that sells fuel; I had no idea that it also offers many career opportunities, especially in the field of engineering. This experience completely changed my perspective, pivoting my aspirations from becoming a teacher to exploring the many exciting career opportunities available.

“From now on, I will look for more information on Petronas education sponsorship and apply for it,” she said, adding that she is keen to join the company’s workforce.

Plijion Patrick from SMK Ulu Sapi shared a similar sentiment. Passionate about physics, he once believed that becoming a physics teacher was the only way for him to indulge in his interest. Discover Petronas @Schools opened his eyes to exciting career opportunities within Petronas, starting with education sponsorship.

“Now I know that Petronas does not only drill for oil, but also has its own university – Universiti Teknologi Petronas – that offers engineering, science and technology

programmes,” he said.

The one-day programme is designed to encourage a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) among secondary school students. By showcasing diverse career paths across the oil, gas and energy sectors, the event aims to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem solvers.

The programme, highlighting Petronas’ education sponsorship, featured interactive career forums, engaging booths, and experimental learning experiences in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Petrosains. Students were given a unique glimpse into the exciting world of STEM and TVET careers.

One of the programme’s highlights was an inspirational career sharing by Domanic Gunau, a senior manager at Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd who hails from Kampung Bobotong in Tongod. His journey from a local village to a leadership role at Petronas captivated and movitated the students.

“I am proud to know that someone from this area has made it big in Petronas. His sharing really inspired me to aim higher and strive for success,” said Plijion.

Held at the Dewan Majlis Daerah Tongod, the programme brought together 120 Form Five students from five schools in the area namely SMK Tongod, SMK Entilibon, SMK Penangah, SMK Telupid and SMK Ulu Sapi.

Felix Martine, the Telupid/Tongod District Deputy Education Officer (Learning Sector), expressed his appreciation to Petronas for the programme, saying it has inculcated the students’ interests in STEM-based careers, and helped them envision a future filled with

possibilities.